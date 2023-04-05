Left Menu

Maha: Man gets life imprisonment for murdering brother and chopping his body

The judge noted that the prosecution has proved all the charges against the accused and he needs to be convicted and sentenced.Additional Public Prosecutor EB Dhamal told the court that Simon Patrav, a resident of Bhayandar in Thane district, was jobless and used to quarrel with his elder brother Wilfred Patrav 35 over monetary issues.A quarrel broke out between the brothers on the intervening night of April 3 and 4, 2018, after Simon withdrew Rs 20,000 from an ATM, the prosecution said.In a fit of rage, Simon stabbed Wilfred to death with a knife.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-04-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 14:24 IST
Maha: Man gets life imprisonment for murdering brother and chopping his body
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane district court on Wednesday convicted a 34-year-old man for the brutal murder of his brother in 2018 and chopping his body into pieces, and sentenced him to imprisonment for life. District and sessions court judge Rachna Tehra also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the convict, Simon Patrav. The judge noted that the prosecution has proved all the charges against the accused and he needs to be convicted and sentenced.

Additional Public Prosecutor EB Dhamal told the court that Simon Patrav, a resident of Bhayandar in Thane district, was jobless and used to quarrel with his elder brother Wilfred Patrav (35) over monetary issues.

A quarrel broke out between the brothers on the intervening night of April 3 and 4, 2018, after Simon withdrew Rs 20,000 from an ATM, the prosecution said.

In a fit of rage, Simon stabbed Wilfred to death with a knife. He dismembered the body and stuffed its parts in a plastic bag which he dumped in the bathroom of his house before leaving, the court was told. The accused later informed his other brother about the incident who alerted the police. Simon was arrested and tried on charges of murder and causing the disappearance of evidence.

The prosecution examined 17 witnesses during the trial, Dhamal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023