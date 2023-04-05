Argentina loses London lawsuit brought by four hedge funds -claimants' lawyer

Argentina lost a lawsuit at London’s High Court on Wednesday over payments four hedge funds said were due on euro-denominated securities linked to Argentina’s gross domestic product in 2013, the claimants' lawyer said.

Palladian Partners L.P., HBK Master Fund L.P., Hirsh Group LLC and Virtual Emerald International Limited sued the South American republic in 2019, seeking damages of up to 643 million euros ($704 million). ($1 = 0.9136 euros)

