Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 12.2 pc in Q4 of last fiscal

Bandhan Bank’s total deposits in the fourth quarter of last fiscal stood at Rs 1,08,069 crore, registering a rise of 12.2 per cent over the same period a year ago, the private lender said.

Loans and advances during the quarter ended March 31 was at Rs 1,09,112 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 9.8 per cent, it said in a release.

Collection efficiency of micro-lending during the period under review came in at 98.5 per cent as against 98 per cent a year ago.

The Kolkata-based bank said its current account, savings account (CASA) in the quarter to March stood at Rs 42,471 crore, representing a growth of six per cent over the corresponding period a year ago.

Bulk deposits were at Rs 31,125 crore compared with Rs 21,890 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, registering a growth of 42.2 per cent.

The loan coverage ratio (LCR) of the bank stood at 157 per cent during the reporting period, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)