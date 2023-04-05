Left Menu

Argentina loses London lawsuit brought by four hedge funds

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 15:23 IST
Argentina loses London lawsuit brought by four hedge funds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina lost a lawsuit at London’s High Court on Wednesday over payments four hedge funds said were due on euro-denominated securities linked to Argentina’s gross domestic product in 2013.

Palladian Partners L.P., HBK Master Fund L.P., Hirsh Group LLC and Virtual Emerald International Limited sued the South American republic in 2019, seeking damages of up to 643 million euros ($704 million). Judge Simon Picken ruled in the four funds' favour on Wednesday, saying in a written ruling that Argentina should pay 643 million euros plus interest.

The judge also ruled that Argentina should pay around 1.33 billion euros in relation to all of the GDP-linked securities, of which the four funds hold approximately 48%. ($1 = 0.9136 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023