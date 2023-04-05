Recruitment process in past mired in graft, BJP govt brought transparency: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the youth was forced to fight for their rights in the past as there was corruption at every step of their recruitment but his government's transparent work mechanism has removed such obstructions. ''Right from assuming power in 2017, we worked with full commitment to empower the deserving youth. The transparency and honesty in our work mechanism have cleansed UP's tarnished image. ''Earlier, youth had to fight for their rights. Today, without any discrimination or recommendations, candidates are being selected and recruited in a time-bound manner,'' an official statement quoting Adityanath said. As a part of the 'Mission Rozgar', the chief minister also distributed appointment letters to 795 newly-selected candidates in various departments through a recruitment process conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, it said.

In the last six years, the administrative team along with the public representatives and the government has worked to provide 100 per cent benefits of central and state governments schemes to the people and its results are also being seen, he said. Adityanath emphasised that working in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of the country, is a matter of pride for any officer or personnel as it enables them to work at any place or region with the same ease, he said. Stating examples of honest officers, he also urged the newly recruited candidates to perform their duties with utmost sensitivity, commitment and integrity.

''Honesty and dedication will make you go a long way and achieve great heights,'' he said.

Criticising previous governments, the chief minister said, ''When the government's intentions are flawed and malicious, corruption exists at every step of selection and recruitment. ''When we took over the reins in March 2017, posts were lying vacant in every department. We completed the recruitment process of 1.64 lakh personnel in UP Police in six years. The absence of adequate police force resulted in a compromised law and order system earlier.'' He said, ''Due to corruption in recruitment, some youths unfortunately had to commit suicide. Nepotism was prevalent. Non-deserving people were appointed as the chairman of commissions and recruitment were biased,'' he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak along with other senior ministers and officials attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)