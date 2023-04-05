Left Menu

Russian tycoon Deripaska cleared of contempt of court in London

Chernukhin alleged Deripaska breached an undertaking to preserve 45.5 million EN+ shares in Jersey to meet a $95 million debt to Chernukhin, which has since been paid in full. His lawyer Jonathan Crow argued at a hearing last month that the shares were rendered "worthless" because of the difficulty in enforcing debts against Deripaska in Russia.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:00 IST
Russian tycoon Deripaska cleared of contempt of court in London
Oleg Deripaska Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska was cleared of contempt of court by London’s High Court on Wednesday in a long-running legal battle with his former business partner.

The founder of aluminium giant Rusal was alleged to have breached an undertaking to the court in a lawsuit brought by former Russian finance minister Vladimir Chernukhin over a joint venture to develop real estate in Moscow. Chernukhin said Deripaska was in contempt by allowing EN+ Group, which owns a 57% stake in Rusal, to relocate from Jersey to Russia in response to U.S. sanctions.

But Judge Mark Pelling ruled on Wednesday that Chernukhin had not proved his case against Deripaska. Chernukhin alleged Deripaska breached an undertaking to preserve 45.5 million EN+ shares in Jersey to meet a $95 million debt to Chernukhin, which has since been paid in full.

His lawyer Jonathan Crow argued at a hearing last month that the shares were rendered "worthless" because of the difficulty in enforcing debts against Deripaska in Russia. But Deripaska, giving evidence by videolink from Moscow, said the shares would have been worthless if EN+ was not redomiciled as the company would have been bankrupted.

In his written ruling, Pelling said the "central premise" of Chernukhin's case was that the EN+ shares were effectively cancelled when the company was relocated to Russia, which he said was "simply wrong".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023