Russian tycoon Deripaska cleared of contempt of court in London

Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska was cleared of contempt of court by London’s High Court on Wednesday in a long-running legal battle with his former business partner.

The founder of aluminium giant Rusal was alleged to have breached an undertaking to the court in a lawsuit brought by former Russian finance minister Vladimir Chernukhin over a joint venture to develop real estate in Moscow. Chernukhin said Deripaska was in contempt by allowing EN+ Group, which owns a 57% stake in Rusal, to relocate from Jersey to Russia in response to U.S. sanctions.

But Judge Mark Pelling ruled on Wednesday that Chernukhin had not proved his case against Deripaska. Chernukhin alleged Deripaska breached an undertaking to preserve 45.5 million EN+ shares in Jersey to meet a $95 million debt to Chernukhin, which has since been paid in full.

His lawyer Jonathan Crow argued at a hearing last month that the shares were rendered "worthless" because of the difficulty in enforcing debts against Deripaska in Russia. But Deripaska, giving evidence by videolink from Moscow, said the shares would have been worthless if EN+ was not redomiciled as the company would have been bankrupted.

In his written ruling, Pelling said the "central premise" of Chernukhin's case was that the EN+ shares were effectively cancelled when the company was relocated to Russia, which he said was "simply wrong".

