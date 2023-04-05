Left Menu

28 overloaded trucks impounded at UP transport minister's instruction in Barabanki

PTI | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:15 IST
28 overloaded trucks impounded at UP transport minister's instruction in Barabanki
  • Country:
  • India

Local authorities here on Wednesday seized 28 overloaded trucks parked along the Ayodhya-Lucknow National Highway in Ramsanehi Ghat area after they were spotted by state Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh. According to Assistant Divisional Transport Officer (Enforcement) Sarvesh Gautam, the minister was returning to Lucknow on Wednesday after attending a programme in Kushinagar.

While passing through the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway, he saw a large number of loaded trucks parked at a dhaba near Kotwa road and ordered a check.

During the checking, 28 trucks were found loaded with sand in excess of the permissible limit, Gautam said.

On the basis of the discovery, the minister instructed the Sub-Divisional Transport Officer to take action, who along with police seized the trucks and impounded them at Ramsanehi Ghat Kotwali, he said.

A team of the Mining and Income Tax Department along with Deputy District Magistrate, Ramsanehi Ghat, Ram Asare Verma, and Police Officer Harshit Chauhan is conducting an investigation into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023