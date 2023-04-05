28 overloaded trucks impounded at UP transport minister's instruction in Barabanki

Local authorities here on Wednesday seized 28 overloaded trucks parked along the Ayodhya-Lucknow National Highway in Ramsanehi Ghat area after they were spotted by state Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh. According to Assistant Divisional Transport Officer (Enforcement) Sarvesh Gautam, the minister was returning to Lucknow on Wednesday after attending a programme in Kushinagar.

While passing through the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway, he saw a large number of loaded trucks parked at a dhaba near Kotwa road and ordered a check.

During the checking, 28 trucks were found loaded with sand in excess of the permissible limit, Gautam said.

On the basis of the discovery, the minister instructed the Sub-Divisional Transport Officer to take action, who along with police seized the trucks and impounded them at Ramsanehi Ghat Kotwali, he said.

A team of the Mining and Income Tax Department along with Deputy District Magistrate, Ramsanehi Ghat, Ram Asare Verma, and Police Officer Harshit Chauhan is conducting an investigation into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)