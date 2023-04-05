China must not arm Russia, Macron says during Beijing visit
President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday said it was not in China's interest to provide weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine, an act the French leaders said would make Beijing complicit in a breach of international law.
"China's interest isn't to have a lasting war", Macron said.
