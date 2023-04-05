UK proposes new border controls to address security, ease flow of trade

Britain on Wednesday published draft proposals on new border controls that call for greater protection from bio-security threats and fewer checks on some types of imports to ease the flow of trade.

"The publication of our draft Border Target Operating Model is a huge step forward for the safety, security and efficiency of our borders," Lucy Neville-Rolfe, minister of state at the Cabinet Office, said.

"Our proposals strike a balance between giving consumers and businesses confidence while reducing the costs and friction for businesses, which in turn will help to grow the economy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)