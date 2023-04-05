Left Menu

UK proposes new border controls to address security, ease flow of trade

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:16 IST
Lucy Neville-Rolfe Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain on Wednesday published draft proposals on new border controls that call for greater protection from bio-security threats and fewer checks on some types of imports to ease the flow of trade.

"The publication of our draft Border Target Operating Model is a huge step forward for the safety, security and efficiency of our borders," Lucy Neville-Rolfe, minister of state at the Cabinet Office, said.

"Our proposals strike a balance between giving consumers and businesses confidence while reducing the costs and friction for businesses, which in turn will help to grow the economy."

