Arab League to hold emergency meeting over Israeli raid at Al-Aqsa mosque
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:22 IST
The Arab League said it would hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon over an Israeli police raid on the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
Jordan had called for the meeting in coordination with Egypt and Palestinian officials. The Arab League earlier condemned the pre-dawn raid.
