Turkish foreign minister says Sweden must take further steps for NATO bid

Sweden needs to take further steps for Turkey to ratify its NATO membership bid, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, a day after Finland formally joined the military alliance.

Cavusoglu also told reporters that he had discussed Sweden's NATO bid and the issue of the U.S. selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey during a discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

