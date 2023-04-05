Turkish foreign minister says Sweden must take further steps for NATO bid
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:23 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Sweden needs to take further steps for Turkey to ratify its NATO membership bid, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, a day after Finland formally joined the military alliance.
Cavusoglu also told reporters that he had discussed Sweden's NATO bid and the issue of the U.S. selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey during a discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement