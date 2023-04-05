Russia's war on Ukraine latest: US pledges more weapons amid fierce fighting around Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Poland on Wednesday, buoyed by a new announcement of U.S. military aid, as Russian troops pressed on with their long and costly battle to seize the eastern city of Bakhmut. DIPLOMACY

* President Emmanuel Macron said it was not in China's interest to provide weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Beijing has denied it plans to send arms to Russia. * Zelenskiy arrived in Poland, a Polish presidential aide said, for an official visit to a close ally and neighbour that has galvanised Western military and political support for Kyiv.

* Polish Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk said he would resign amid rising anger among farmers over the impact of Ukrainian grain imports on prices. * Macron and European Union executive head Ursula von der Leyen are to hold talks in China, seeking to "reset" ties with an important economic partner while broaching thorny issues like Ukraine and trade risks.

* The six Leopard 2A4 tanks Spain committed to send to Ukraine will leave the country in the second half of April, Defence Minister Margarita Robles told 24H TV station, pushing back the original estimated date. * The U.S. unveiled $2.6 billion worth of military assistance for Ukraine on Tuesday, including three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks.

* German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a NATO summit on Wednesday that a NATO summit in Vilnius in July should welcome Sweden to the alliance. * Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he discussed Sweden's NATO bid and developments regarding Ankara's purchase of F-16 fighter jets with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Sweden needs to take further steps for Turkey to ratify its NATO membership bid, Cavusoglu said.

* Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was due to start two days of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. CONFLICT

* Three people were killed and another six wounded in artillery attacks on the towns of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka and Velyka Novosilka in the Ukraine-controlled part of the Donetsk region, the regional authorities said on Telegram messaging app. * A Ukrainian drone has crashed near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russia's RIA news agency cited a Russian officer as saying, as the chief of the global nuclear watchdog was expected in Russia for talks on the plant's security.

Reuters could not immediately verify those battlefied reports. RUSSIA

* Russia has started to make ship-to-ship (STS) transfers of diesel near African ports as it seeks transatlantic sales, according to traders and Refinitiv Eikon data. * Russian investigators charged Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old resident of St Petersburg, with terrorist offences on Tuesday over the killing of pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a bomb, and remanded her in pre-trial detention.

* Russia demanded that Ukraine free a top Orthodox cleric placed under house arrest by a Kyiv court this month in connection with allegations he had glorified Russia's invasion and stoked religious divisions. RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES

* Ukraine trains 40,000 storm brigade troops for counter-offensive * In Ukraine's Bucha, a 'wounded soul' aches one year after liberation from violent Russian occupation

* SPECIAL REPORT-Facial recognition is helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of U.S. tech (Compiled by Reuters editors)

