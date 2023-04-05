3 die as speeding car flips in Rajasthan's Barmer

Three people were killed when a speeding car overturned in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, police said, adding that the driver lost control of the car.

The deceased -- Khangar Singh (25), Prem Singh (22), and Shyam Singh (22) -- were cousins, police said.

On the request of the relatives, the dead bodies were handed over to them without a postmortem, police said.

A case under sections 279 (rash or negligent driving), and 304(A) (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)