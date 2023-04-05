Left Menu

Achievements in Goa's health sector showcased ahead of G20 Health Working Group meeting

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana, free of cost dialysis is provided to patients in the state. The state currently has over 100 dialysis machines across various PHCs, ensuring safe and affordable care.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-04-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:06 IST
Achievements in Goa's health sector showcased ahead of G20 Health Working Group meeting
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in partnership with the Goa government showcased the health infrastructure in the state ahead of the G20 Working Group meeting that is scheduled to be held in the coastal state from April 17 to 19.

The organisers of the meeting said the health facilities being provided at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Panaji are exceptional.

''India's G20 Presidency has identified three priorities in the health track, namely health emergencies prevention and preparedness; strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector and digital health innovation and solutions,'' they said.

The organisers showcased India's achievements in digital health Innovations, such as the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission at PHC Corlim and the technological innovation under the Swasth Mahila Swasth Goa program presented through the iBreast Device, an initiative supported by YouWeCan, founded by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, that aids breast cancer examinations at PHC Dharbondara in South Goa.

At the Corlim (North Goa) PCH, the organisers showcased the adoption and use of Hospital Management Information System (E-Sushrut) along with the generation of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA).

Integration of central registration, general OPD, physiotherapy, dental OPD, ophthalmic OPD, ayurvedic OPD, pharmacy, and laboratory on E-Sushrut was also demonstrated.

The successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program (PMNDP) is another component that was prominently showcased by the organisers. The PMNDP portal integrates all the dialysis centres operational in the state under the National Health Mission and facilitates building of a renal registry and ensuring portability within the state (One State-One Dialysis) and later throughout the country (One Nation-One Dialysis). Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana, free of cost dialysis is provided to patients in the state. The state currently has over 100 dialysis machines across various PHCs, ensuring safe and affordable care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023