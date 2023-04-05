Taiwan reports Chinese carrier group off its southeast coast
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 05-04-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:06 IST
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that a Chinese aircraft carrier group was in the waters off the island's southeast coast having passed through the waterway that separates Taiwan from the Philippines.
Taiwan's forces closely monitored the Chinese ships, which were led by the carrier the Shandong, the ministry said in a short statement.
