Freebies worth Rs 12 crore seized in poll-bound Karnataka

Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling nearly Rs 70 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct MCC came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Wednesday. The seizures include cash Rs 22.75 crore, liquor Rs 24.45 crore and freebies Rs 12 crore, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said in a press release.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:16 IST
Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling nearly Rs 70 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Wednesday. The seizures include cash (Rs 22.75 crore), liquor (Rs 24.45 crore) and freebies (Rs 12 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said in a press release. As many as 526 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures. ''.....the worth of total seizure which includes cash, material, liquor, drug etc total to Rs 69,36,17,467'', it said. It was noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled to about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

