Raj govt official held for graft
A Rajasthan government official was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 95,000 in Ajmer on Wednesday, police said.
The complainant, a government official facing departmental action, alleged that Assistant Administrative Officer-cum-Reader in the Divisional Commissioner's Office Yakub Baksh demanded the money in lieu of getting a decision in his favour, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. Baksh had already taken Rs 5,000 from the complainant, ACB's Additional Director General Hemant Priyadarshi said in a statement.
After verification of the complaint, an ACB team arrested Baksh red-handed while accepting the bribe, he said.
The accused was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
