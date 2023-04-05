Left Menu

Rajasthan: Sub-divisional engineer held at BSNL office while accepting bribe

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-04-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Anti-Corruption Bureau team arrested a sub-divisional engineer at the BSNL office here on Wednesday for he was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said. The accused, Manish Chandna, had demanded Rs 1.27 lakh bribe in lieu of paying the outstanding bills for the works done by his firm, the ACB spokesperson said.

He said after verification of the complaint, the team arrested Chandna while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

He said the matter is being investigated by registering a case against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

