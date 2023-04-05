Rajasthan: Sub-divisional engineer held at BSNL office while accepting bribe

An Anti-Corruption Bureau team arrested a sub-divisional engineer at the BSNL office here on Wednesday for he was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said. The accused, Manish Chandna, had demanded Rs 1.27 lakh bribe in lieu of paying the outstanding bills for the works done by his firm, the ACB spokesperson said.

He said after verification of the complaint, the team arrested Chandna while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

He said the matter is being investigated by registering a case against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

