Online investment group that defrauded over 800 women busted with 4 arrests in Gurugram

With the arrest of four fraudsters, Cyber police, Gurugram has busted a gang which allegedly cheated more than 800 women by luring them to invest in a mobile application and work from home.

The gang recently duped a DLF Phase III woman of over Rs 2 lakh asking her to invest through a mobile app and promising her high returns, said police. The accused were identified as Tushar Kohli, 24, and Vinod Kumar Bhasin, 35, both residents of Tilak Nagar in Delhi, Ram Kumar Raman, a resident of Kanhai village in Gurugram, and Sahlesh Kumar, a 25-year-old resident of Uttam Nagar in west Delhi.

According to the police, DLF Phase III resident Palakk Srivastava had filed a complaint against the operators of an online mobile app for allegedly duping her of more than Rs 2 lakh.

According to the complaint, Srivastava was told by one of friends last year to invest in an app called ''BP PLC'' which promised high returns.

She said she and her mother invested around Rs 2.30 lakh on the app, but she realised it was a bogus scheme when she asked for returns and the operators asked them to invest more money. ''Nearly 1,000 people have been scammed through the same mobile application,'' Srivastava had said in her complaint.

A police team led by Cyber Crime (East) Police Station SHO Inspector Jasveer busted the gang and nabbed four men. ''We are questioning the accused and hope many cases will be solved during the interrogation,'' said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP, Cyber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)