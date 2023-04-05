Left Menu

Vehicle theft accused flee from police custody

Updated: 05-04-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:14 IST
A motor vehicle thief allegedly fled from police custody while he was being taken for medical examination in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, officials said on Wednesday. Police on Monday received a tip-off about the interstate gang of thieves acting on which two persons Lakhvinder Singh, a resident of Rajasthan and Vibhu, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, were nabbed from Alipur area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said. Two luxury cars – Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Harrier – were also recovered from their possession. Lakhvinder was previously involved in 15 motor vehicle theft cases, while Vibhu was involved in one, the DCP said. A total of six stolen cars and five stolen two-wheelers have been recovered from Delhi. A total of 11 cases of Delhi and Lucknow have been worked out with their arrest, police said. On Tuesday, while being taken for medical examination from the office of special staff under the team of sub-inspector Narendra Dabas with head constable Mukesh and constable Deepanshu (driver), Lakhvinder ran away from the custody in Shahbad Dairy area near Punjab Sweets, Sector-11, Singh said. In this regard, a separate case was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station against Lakhvinder and efforts are being made to trace him. Further, departmental action is being taken against the police staff involved in the incident, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

