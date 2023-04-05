Left Menu

Guj: Undertrial prisoner found hanging in Surat jail

A 23-year-old inmate of Central Jail in Surat city of Gujarat facing trial on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor girl was found hanging inside a barrack in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:36 IST
Guj: Undertrial prisoner found hanging in Surat jail
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old inmate of Central Jail in Surat city of Gujarat facing trial on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor girl was found hanging inside a barrack in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said. Police found a letter purportedly written by the deceased which indicated a ''love angle'' behind his arrest and suicide, a police officer said without elaborating.

Prima facie, the accused used a cloth to hang himself from the exhaust fan of the toilet room inside his barrack, said police inspector RR Desai. The deceased was a native of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar city, formerly Aurangabad, in Maharashtra. He was brought to the jail on February 20 this year after his arrest under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping, he said. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023