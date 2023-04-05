Left Menu

Two killed as trailer rams into truck in Odisha

At least two persons were killed after a trailer truck rammed into a stationary truck in Odishas Jajpur district on Wednesday, police said.The accident took place on National Highway-16 near Balukhai village in Dharmasala Police Station area early during the day.The driver of the trailer truck and the helper of the stationary truck were killed in the accident.The truck, laden with iron rods, was parked on the roadside after its tyre got punctured on Tuesday night.

At least two persons were killed after a trailer truck rammed into a stationary truck in Odisha's Jajpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway-16 near Balukhai village in Dharmasala Police Station area early during the day.

The driver of the trailer truck and the helper of the stationary truck were killed in the accident.

The truck, laden with iron rods, was parked on the roadside after its tyre got punctured on Tuesday night. The trailer truck hit it from behind around 5 am on Wednesday.

The impact of the collision was such that the cabin of the trailer truck caught fire and the driver was burnt to death on the spot. The stationary truck's helper, who was fixing the wheel, was injured in the accident and he was taken to a medical establishment, where he succumbed to his injuries, Dharmasala Police Station inspector in-charge P K Tripathy said.

Fire service personnel reached the spot and doused the flames, he said, adding an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

