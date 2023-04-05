Rs 200 cr extortion case: ED informs court it's likely to file supplementary chargesheet Thursday

The Enforcement Directorate has informed a Delhi court that it may file on Thursday a supplementary charge sheet in an alleged Rs 200 crore extortion-related money-laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and others.

The agency made the submission before Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik during a brief proceeding in the case on Wednesday.

Fernandez, who is currently on bail in the case, also appeared before the court during the proceedings.

The court, which is hearing the arguments on the framing of the charges against the accused persons, has now listed the matter for further hearing on April 18. It had on November 15 granted bail to Fernandez, who is an accused in the money laundering case. She was not arrested in the case.

The court had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before it.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet.

