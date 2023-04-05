Left Menu

Credit Suisse wins $41 mln London lawsuit against Saudi Prince

The Sarafsa arrived at the port of Valletta in Malta on April 1, according to data on the VesselFinder ship tracker. In September 2021, Credit Suisse demanded Burgundy pay all its total debts for alleged breaches of the loan agreement and then called on Prince Fahad to settle the debts, under a personal guarantee of Burgundy’s obligations.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 19:02 IST
Credit Suisse wins $41 mln London lawsuit against Saudi Prince

Swiss lender Credit Suisse has won a $41 million lawsuit against a member of the Saudi royal family over a loan to refinance a super yacht, with London's High Court ruling there was no viable defence to the bank's case.

Prince Fahad bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz al Saud is liable to pay his company Burgundy Sea Ltd's debts to Credit Suisse, Judge Robert Bright said in a written ruling. The judge had ruled in Credit Suisse's favour without a trial at a hearing last month, at which the prince and Burgundy were unrepresented, and published his ruling on Wednesday.

Credit Suisse and the Saudi government's communication office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Prince Fahad and Burgundy, a special purpose vehicle ultimately owned by the prince, were sued by Credit Suisse in 2021 over a 48 million-euro ($52.5 million) loan for the refinancing of luxury motor yacht, the Sarafsa.

The 82-metre yacht – which features a cinema, a gym and five guest decks – was listed for sale by luxury yacht broker Burgess Yachts for 65 million euros as of October 2022, a drop of 10 million euros on its previous asking price. A spokesperson for Burgess told Reuters that the yacht was withdrawn from the market last week. The Sarafsa arrived at the port of Valletta in Malta on April 1, according to data on the VesselFinder ship tracker.

In September 2021, Credit Suisse demanded Burgundy pay all its total debts for alleged breaches of the loan agreement and then called on Prince Fahad to settle the debts, under a personal guarantee of Burgundy's obligations. Prince Fahad and Burgundy admitted that only 13,500 euros of interest had been paid to Credit Suisse, but denied any interest was due or that they had breached the terms of the loan agreement, Bright said in his ruling.

However, the judge said that Prince Fahad and Burgundy "have no real prospect of successfully defending (Credit Suisse's) claims".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023