US envoy demands journalist's release in call with Russian counterpart

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday she had spoken with her Russian counterpart Vassily Nebenzia to demand the immediate release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Gershkovich was arrested and charged with espionage in Russia last week. Thomas-Greenfield said she spoke with Nebenzia on Tuesday.

