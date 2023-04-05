Left Menu

India initiates anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese tin plates

05-04-2023
India has initiated an anti-dumping probe into imports of certain types of Chinese tin plates, used in the packaging of consumables, following a complaint by domestic players.

The commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is probing the alleged dumping of 'easy open ends of tin plate, including electrolytic tin plate, measuring 401 diameters (99 mm) and 300 diameters (73 mm) in dimension' originating in or exported from China.

An application has been filed by Easy Openends India for the probe and the imposition of appropriate anti-dumping duty on the imports.

DGTR in a notification on Wednesday said the applicant has alleged that material injury is being caused to the domestic industry due to the alleged dumped imports.

It said that there is sufficient prima facie evidence of injury being caused to the domestic industry by dumped imports from China.

The directorate said on the basis of the application ''and having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted about the dumping of the subject goods...the authority, hereby, initiates an anti-dumping investigation''.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on these imports.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

