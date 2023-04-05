Left Menu

Ludhiana CA held for accepting Rs 26 lakh bribe: Vigilance bureau

A chartered accountant was arrested here for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 26 lakh from a person to settle a fake income tax notice served to him, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Wednesday.CA Ankush Sareen had promised Parminder Singh Sidhu, a resident of Malsian village, that he will help him with the settlement of an income-tax notice served to his relatives, police said.Sidhu alleged in his police complaint that Sareen took Rs 26 lakh from him in two installments, claiming he needed the money to pay income tax officers to settle the matter.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 05-04-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 22:04 IST
Ludhiana CA held for accepting Rs 26 lakh bribe: Vigilance bureau
  • Country:
  • India

A chartered accountant was arrested here for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 26 lakh from a person to settle a fake income tax notice served to him, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Wednesday.

CA Ankush Sareen had promised Parminder Singh Sidhu, a resident of Malsian village, that he will help him with the settlement of an income-tax notice served to his relatives, police said.

Sidhu alleged in his police complaint that Sareen took Rs 26 lakh from him in two installments, claiming he needed the money to pay income tax officers to settle the matter. The complainant said he handed over Rs 25 lakh cash to Sareen at his residence on January 15 and made a video of it. He paid the remaining Rs 1 lakh to Sareen for giving it to junior officers of the Income Tax Department.

However, Sidhu later found out that the income tax department had not served a notice to him. The CA kept the money for himself, the vigilance bureau added.

A case has been registered against the CA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023