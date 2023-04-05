Ludhiana CA held for accepting Rs 26 lakh bribe: Vigilance bureau

A chartered accountant was arrested here for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 26 lakh from a person to settle a fake income tax notice served to him, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Wednesday.

CA Ankush Sareen had promised Parminder Singh Sidhu, a resident of Malsian village, that he will help him with the settlement of an income-tax notice served to his relatives, police said.

Sidhu alleged in his police complaint that Sareen took Rs 26 lakh from him in two installments, claiming he needed the money to pay income tax officers to settle the matter. The complainant said he handed over Rs 25 lakh cash to Sareen at his residence on January 15 and made a video of it. He paid the remaining Rs 1 lakh to Sareen for giving it to junior officers of the Income Tax Department.

However, Sidhu later found out that the income tax department had not served a notice to him. The CA kept the money for himself, the vigilance bureau added.

A case has been registered against the CA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)