Left Menu

SRPF jawan commits suicide in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-04-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 22:13 IST
SRPF jawan commits suicide in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A jawan of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Prashant Rameshwar Kangale, was residing in the SRPF quarters in the MIDC area, they said.

According to the police, the 27-year-old jawan hanged himself from a ceiling fan with the help of a nylon rope in the bedroom between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on Tuesday. However, the reason behind the suicide was not yet known, they said, adding a case of accidental death has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023