SRPF jawan commits suicide in Nagpur

A jawan of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Prashant Rameshwar Kangale, was residing in the SRPF quarters in the MIDC area, they said.

According to the police, the 27-year-old jawan hanged himself from a ceiling fan with the help of a nylon rope in the bedroom between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on Tuesday. However, the reason behind the suicide was not yet known, they said, adding a case of accidental death has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)