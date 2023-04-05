20-year jail term to Noida man in 2013 gangrape case

A special court in Gautam Buddh Nagar has sentenced a 32-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2013 gangrape case of a teenager.

The POCSO court of Additional District Judge, Anil Kumar Singh, on Tuesday also slapped a fine of Rs 55,000 on him, Special Public Prosecutor Neetu Bishnoi said.

There was one more accused but he died during the trial of the case registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

''The accused had a food business and lived in the same village as the girl, who was 15 years old at the time of the incident. She was on her way to a local market when both the accused lured her into their shop on pretext of giving her sweets but then forced themselves on her,'' Bishnoi said.

''They later left the girl after warning her of dire consequences in case she told anyone about the incident. However, the girl informed her family after which an FIR was lodged at a local police station in Greater Noida and the accused were held,'' he told PTI.

Bishnoi said during the trial of the case, eight witnesses testified, six from the prosecution side and two from the defence, leading to the court's order on Tuesday that convicted the accused.

The court has ordered that if the convict fails to pay the Rs 55,000 fine, he will have to serve an additional four months in jail, he said.

''The convict is already in jail and the term already served by him will be deducted from the punishment,'' Bishnoi said, adding that the convict ''held his head and started crying'' upon the court's order of 20 years jail term to him.

