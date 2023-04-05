Kerala HC agrees with expert panel suggestion to translocate rice-eating tusker to Parambikulam tiger reserve

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday agreed with the suggestion of an expert committee, appointed by it to decide the fate of the rice-eating tusker 'Arikkomban', to translocate the elephant to the Parambikulam tiger reserve in Palakkad district.

A special bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Gopinath P was of the opinion that the Committee of Experts (CoE) has considered all the relevant aspects before coming to a conclusion that the best possible solution was to capture, radio-collar and translocate the tusker to the Parambikulam reserve.

''We are convinced that this is the best option, despite the submission of the Additional Advocate General that it is for the Chief Wildlife Warden to take a final decision as to whether the elephant has to be translocated or kept in captivity,'' the bench said.

The court also issued a slew of directions for cooperation among the various authorities to ensure that the capture, radio collaring and transport of the elephant is carried out without a hitch.

The CoE gave its report recommending relocation of the elephant after visiting several areas of Idukki district that have been affected by the activities of the tusker and hearing the grievances of the locals.

Besides that, the bench also initiated steps towards finding a lasting solution to the ''perennial problem of human-animal conflict in various districts in the state, especially in Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad''.

As a step in that direction, the court directed the CoE to consider the proposals put forward by forest officials in a document titled -- Proposal on Conservation of Elephants at Anayirangal, Chinnakanal, Devikulam Range of Munnar Forest Division, Idukki District, Kerala.

The proposal, the court noted, requires delineation of the Anayirangal National Park, the Anayirangal Conservation Reserve and the Anayirangal Community Reserve.

The bench said that having gone through the proposal, it was of the prima facie view that recommendations contained in it have to be considered seriously and were necessary to protect life of human settlers in the area and their property.

''We are constrained to take this view because the present situation clearly indicates that unless emergent steps are taken, the instances of human-animal conflict will continue in the area.

''We therefore direct that the CoE will hold emergent meetings with the Principal Secretary, Revenue, Principal Secretary, Forest and Wildlife Department, District Collector, Idukki and such other officials as the Convener of the Committee deems appropriate to try and implement the suggestions in the said document,'' the court said.

The CoE was also directed by the bench to peruse the report of the Elephant Task Force, Ministry of Environmental and Forests dated August 31, 2010 that contains suggestions on mitigating human elephant conflicts.

''The Committee shall thereafter endeavour to file a report before this court as regards the steps that can be taken towards implementation of the proposals aforementioned, and the time frame within which they can be taken,'' the court said.

Till such time the CoE was studying the proposals, the court decided to constitute panchayat-level task forces to deal with the problem of human-animal conflict in Idukki district of the state.

The task forces shall comprise of the Revenue Divisional Officer concerned, the Chief Conservator of Forest (Project Elephant) having jurisdiction over the area, the District Police Chief and the president of the panchayath concerned, the bench said.

''The task forces as above shall be constituted within a week, and they shall immediately proceed to formulate measures to prevent elephant incursion into human settlement areas within the territorial limits of the respective panchayats.

''In formulating the said measures, they shall consult the local people who are most affected by such instances of human animal conflict. A report with regard to the constitution of the said Task Forces, and the functioning thereof, shall be submitted before this court within three weeks from today by the District Police Chief, Idukki,'' the court said.

It also sought the task forces response to the question whether any accumulation of municipal waste within the areas of the panchayats in question attracts the animals to human settlement areas, and if so, the measures to be taken to abate the same.

The directions of the court came on a PIL by two animal rights groups -- People for Animals (PFA), Trivandrum Chapter and the Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy.

In their plea, filed through advocates Bhanu Thilak and Prasanth S R, the petitioners have claimed that the order to tranquilise and capture the tusker was ''illegal and unscientific''.

It was on their plea that the court on March 23 in a late night sitting stayed the government decision to capture the tusker.

On March 29, the court had extended the stay till April 5 and constituted an expert committee to decide whether the elephant should be captured and kept in captivity to be trained as a kumki elephant or relocated to some other forest.

The panel in its report favoured translocating of the tusker to Parambikulam tiger reserve in Palakkad and not its capture for being trained as a kumki elephant, the amicus said.

Kumki elephants are captive pachyderms trained for use in trapping and capturing wild elephants.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on May 26.

