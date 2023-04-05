Left Menu

Fire at building of Russian defence ministry in Moscow -TASS cites emergency services

A fire broke out at a building belonging to Russia's defence ministry in the centre of Moscow on Wednesday evening, the TASS news agency reported citing emergency services.

Footage shared by state media outlets on social media showed a small plume of black smoke rising from the defence ministry's headquarters in Moscow on Znamenka street, near the Kremlin. There were no details on any casualties or the cause of the fire.

