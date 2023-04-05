MP: Unclaimed body left to rot in non-functioning freezer at mortuary for 3 days; probe ordered, official removed

The unclaimed body of a man was found infested with maggots after the staff of a government-run hospital in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh kept it in a non-functioning freezer of the mortuary, where it remained unattended for three days before being sent for post-mortem, officials said on Wednesday. After the incident came to light, the block medical officer (BMO) was removed from the post and a show-cause notice was issued to him. District collector Deepak Arya also formed a three-member committee for the inquiry.

The incident occurred in the Civil Hospital of Bina town of Sagar district.

Bina police station in-charge Kamal Nigwal said that the unclaimed body of a man was found in Uraiya village in the district on the night of April 1.

The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital's mortuary, where it was kept in a freezer after being duly informed to the employees concerned, he said.

Nigwal said that the health employees, however, didn't inform that the freezer was not working.

On the other hand, BMO Sanjeev Agrawal said he was not informed by the employees concerned that the freezer was not working.

The post-mortem was delayed as the deceased could not be identified for three days, he said.

Agrawal claimed that the body was not fully rotten and maggots were seen on some of its parts, he said.

However, after the issue came to his knowledge, the post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Mamta Timori said that the charge of BMO has been withdrawn from Agrawal after the incident.

A show-cause notice was also issued to him, she said.

Taking cognisance of the issue, the district collector also formed a three-member committee to probe into the matter.

