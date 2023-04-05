Maha: Four injured in clash between two groups in Ahmednagar; 19 held, two cases registered

Four people were injured after a clash between two groups in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district where the rioters also damaged some vehicles and indulged in stone pelting, police said on Wednesday.

The police registered two offences and arrested 19 persons in connection with the incident that took place in Gajraj Nagar near Warulwadi on Ahmednagar-Sambhajinagar Road on Tuesday late evening, they said. After the clash, heavy police deployment was put in place in various parts of Ahmednagar to avoid any untoward incident.

According to police, both the groups filed cases against each other, based on which two first information reports (FIRs) were registered. ''A youth from a group that was passing by a mosque was allegedly beaten up by the members of a rival group in the Gajraj Nagar area, following which a clash took place between these two groups. During the clash, one two-wheeler was set on fire while a couple of other vehicles, including a four-wheeler, were damaged,'' said a police officer from MIDC police station in Ahmednagar.

The clash also resulted in stone pelting, he added. Another police officer said the clash took place between two groups over the issue of posting a status on social media.

Rakesh Ola, superintendent of police, said that a total of 19 people have been arrested so far in two cases that were registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to rioting. ''Some people are spreading false news that stones were hurled towards a temple, but nothing of that sort has been found in the probe conducted so far. As per the preliminary investigation, there was a clash between two groups over some matter in which few persons were injured and some vehicles were damaged,'' he said.

Appealing to people not to believe in rumours being circulated on social media, he warned that action will be taken against those who try to spread messages that may create communal tension.

''After the incident, police 'bandobast' was deployed at key points in the city. The situation is normal and peaceful in the city,'' he added.

