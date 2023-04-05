Newborn girl, boy killed in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh; grandmother, mother held

A woman allegedly killed her 6-month-old son by throwing him in a pond in Chhattisgarh's Durg district apparently because she was upset over her husband's addiction to alcohol and facing financial crisis, police said on Wednesday.

In a similar incident, a newborn girl was killed allegedly by her grandmother, who threw her in a well, in Surajpur district as the woman wanted a baby boy from her son and daughter-in-law, they said.

Both the accused women were arrested on Wednesday by police of respective districts.

Malti Yadav (30), a resident of Pulgaon village in Durg district, complained on March 31 that her baby was missing at night when she returned home after answering nature's call following which police swung into action, Durg Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

The next day the body of the child was found floating in a nearby pond following which police examined CCTV footage of the area, he said.

In the CCTV footage, the woman (the child's mother) was seen going towards the pond holding the baby in her arms at around 2:40 am on March 31, Pallava said.

She initially tried to mislead the police but later admitted to have committed the offence, added the IPS officer.

"The woman told the police her husband is addicted to liquor and had left her at her maternal house. He was not giving her money for household expenses and she was worried how her son will survive. In a fit of rage, the woman killed her child and threw him in the pond," the SP added.

In the second incident, one Mitali Biswas (48), a resident of Karanji village under the Bishrampur police station area of Surajpur district, was arrested for allegedly killing her newborn granddaughter, a local police official said.

On April 1, the newborn's father, Pankaj Biswas, complained to the police that his 15-day-old daughter had gone missing from his house following which police launched a search operation, he said.

Later, the body of the newborn was recovered from a well located in the premises of Biswas's house, said the official.

During questioning, the child's grandmother told the police she killed her granddaughter as she wanted a boy from her son and daughter-in-law, he said.

In both cases, the accused were booked for murder, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)