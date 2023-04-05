Russia has committed war crimes, says Polish president

Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine which must be punished, the Polish president said on Wednesday during a visit to Warsaw by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"(Ukraine) could not be intimidated even though the targets of attacks are civilian facilities, hospitals, kindergartens.. these are war crimes that must be brought to justice and the criminals must be punished," Andrzej Duda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)