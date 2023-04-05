Accused in 2005 BSP MLA murder case surrenders in court

An accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, Abdul Kavi surrendered before a court here on Wednesday.

Special CBI magistrate Yasha Sharma sent accused Kavi to jail under judicial custody till April 7.

Earlier, Kavi had moved an application saying that he wanted to surrender.

Taking him into custody, the court directed its officer to serve on him the documents of the case so that the case could be sent to the sessions court for trial.

Abdul Kavi has been on the run for 18 years.

Pal, a BSP MLA, was killed in Prayagraj in 2005. The CBI had booked Abdul Kavi by a supplementary charge sheet filed in 2009 but since then, the case could not proceed further due to his absence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)