Left Menu

Accused in 2005 BSP MLA murder case surrenders in court

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-04-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 23:03 IST
Accused in 2005 BSP MLA murder case surrenders in court
  • Country:
  • India

An accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, Abdul Kavi surrendered before a court here on Wednesday.

Special CBI magistrate Yasha Sharma sent accused Kavi to jail under judicial custody till April 7.

Earlier, Kavi had moved an application saying that he wanted to surrender.

Taking him into custody, the court directed its officer to serve on him the documents of the case so that the case could be sent to the sessions court for trial.

Abdul Kavi has been on the run for 18 years.

Pal, a BSP MLA, was killed in Prayagraj in 2005. The CBI had booked Abdul Kavi by a supplementary charge sheet filed in 2009 but since then, the case could not proceed further due to his absence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023