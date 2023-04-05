Ukraine: the situation at the front is completely under control

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Wednesday that the situation at the front was "completely under control" despite repeated Russian attempts to take Bakhmut and other cities in eastern Ukraine.

Malyar wrote on Telegram that Ukrainian soldiers were repelling dozens of attacks a day around Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka.

