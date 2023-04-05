Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Bakhmut under pressure as Zelenskiy visits Poland

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Poland for its "historic" help in rallying Western support for Ukraine during a visit to Warsaw and said Ukrainian troops were still fighting for Bakhmut in the east but could withdraw if they risked being cut off. BATTLEFIELD

* Zelenskiy said the situation in the Ukrainian eastern city of Bakhmut was really difficult and that the "corresponding decisions" would be taken if Kyiv's troops there risk being encircled by Russian forces. * Three people were killed and another six wounded in artillery attacks on the towns of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka and Velyka Novosilka in the Ukraine-controlled part of the Donetsk region, the regional authorities said on Telegram messaging app.

* A Ukrainian drone has crashed near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russia's RIA news agency cited a Russian officer as saying, as the chief of the global nuclear watchdog was expected in Russia for talks on the plant's security. Reuters could not immediately verify those battlefield reports.

* Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine which must be punished, the Polish president said on Wednesday during a visit to Warsaw by Zelenskiy. DIPLOMACY

* Any Chinese supply of lethal aid to Russia for the war in Ukraine would be a "historic mistake with profound implications", NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. * President Emmanuel Macron said earlier in Beijing it was not in China's interest to send weapons to Russia. China says it has no such plans and condemns Western arms supplies to Ukraine.

* Zelenskiy said during a visit to neighbouring Poland that Ukraine wanted Poland to become a key partner in the vast reconstruction effort in his country after the war. Poland offered to help Ukraine acquire strengthened security guarantees. * Polish Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk said he would resign amid rising anger among farmers over the impact of Ukrainian grain imports on prices.

* German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a NATO summit in Vilnius in July should welcome Sweden to the alliance. * Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he discussed Sweden's NATO bid and developments regarding Ankara's purchase of F-16 fighter jets with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Sweden needs to take further steps for Turkey to ratify its NATO membership bid, Cavusoglu said.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin told the new U.S. and EU ambassadors in blunt language that their countries were responsible for a dramatic deterioration in relations since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine last year. * Putin welcomed Belarus counterpart Alexander

Lukashenko to Moscow on Wednesday for two days of talks, but in their opening public remarks both men steered clear of the war in Ukraine.

* A Ukrainian branch of the Orthodox church accused of ties with Russia was expelled from the premises of two places of worship on Wednesday amid rising public anger against the organisation 14 months into Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. GLOBAL IMPACT

* Rising geopolitical tensions and the resulting fragmentation of the global economy could increase financial stability risks, reducing cross-border investments, asset prices, payment systems and banks' ability to lend, the International Monetary Fund said. RUSSIA

* Putin said there was reason to believe Western intelligence agencies were involved in what he said were sabotage and terrorist acts carried out by Ukraine. * Russia's Foreign Ministry complained that Western countries had not expressed concern over the killing of a military blogger with a bomb in St Petersburg on Sunday, which Russia has called an act of terrorism.

RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES * Ukraine trains 40,000 storm brigade troops for counter-offensive

* In Ukraine's Bucha, a 'wounded soul' aches one year after liberation from violent Russian occupation * SPECIAL REPORT-Facial recognition is helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of U.S. tech (Compiled by Reuters editors)

