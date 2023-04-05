Zelenskiy says Poland will help form coalition to supply warplanes to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a trip to Warsaw on Wednesday that Poland would help form a coalition of Western powers to supply warplanes to Ukraine, as it did with battle tanks.

The Ukrainian leader, in a speech on a square in Warsaw, said that Russia would not defeat Europe while Ukraine and Poland are standing "shoulder to shoulder".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)