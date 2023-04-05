J'khand HC directs state govt to take care of minor acid victim's treatment

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to inform it about the steps taken for the rehabilitation and treatment of an acid victim from Hazaribag.

A division bench of the high court also ordered the state administration and the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) to ensure the treatment of the victim at the expense of the government.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen was hearing a public interest litigation initiated suo moto by the court on the plight of the victim who was allegedly forced to drink acid.

The court also summoned the investigating officer of Ichak police station to appear in person and apprise the stage of investigation in the case. It will again be heard on May 10.

The victim, a 13-year-old girl studying in class 8 in a Hazaribag school, was allegedly forced to drink acid by the accused who had been pestering her for quite some time.

The victim having refused the overtures of the accused was forced to drink acid on December 19, 2019 after which she started bleeding profusely from her mouth.

She was admitted to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to RIMS in the state capital. Later, her parents had taken her to AIIMS, Patna for better treatment.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Kartik S appeared before the bench through video conferencing and informed it that the accused has been arrested.

An investigation is being done to know the involvement of the accused, the officer said adding a polygraph test would also be conducted soon.

The court queried from Kartik as to what has prevented the police to conduct custodial interrogation of the accused to ascertain the truth.

The accused has been charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The charges are very serious and the police does not seem to be conducting the investigation in the correct spirit, the court held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)