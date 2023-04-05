Left Menu

J'khand HC directs state govt to take care of minor acid victim's treatment

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-04-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 23:40 IST
J'khand HC directs state govt to take care of minor acid victim's treatment
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to inform it about the steps taken for the rehabilitation and treatment of an acid victim from Hazaribag.

A division bench of the high court also ordered the state administration and the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) to ensure the treatment of the victim at the expense of the government.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen was hearing a public interest litigation initiated suo moto by the court on the plight of the victim who was allegedly forced to drink acid.

The court also summoned the investigating officer of Ichak police station to appear in person and apprise the stage of investigation in the case. It will again be heard on May 10.

The victim, a 13-year-old girl studying in class 8 in a Hazaribag school, was allegedly forced to drink acid by the accused who had been pestering her for quite some time.

The victim having refused the overtures of the accused was forced to drink acid on December 19, 2019 after which she started bleeding profusely from her mouth.

She was admitted to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to RIMS in the state capital. Later, her parents had taken her to AIIMS, Patna for better treatment.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Kartik S appeared before the bench through video conferencing and informed it that the accused has been arrested.

An investigation is being done to know the involvement of the accused, the officer said adding a polygraph test would also be conducted soon.

The court queried from Kartik as to what has prevented the police to conduct custodial interrogation of the accused to ascertain the truth.

The accused has been charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The charges are very serious and the police does not seem to be conducting the investigation in the correct spirit, the court held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023