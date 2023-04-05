India elected to UN statistical body

India has been elected to the highest statistical body of the United Nations for a four-year term beginning January 1 next year.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this on Twitter.

People familiar with the matter said India won handsomely in the UN Statistical Commission election securing 46 out of 53 votes, leaving rivals Republic of Korea (23) China(19) and the United Arab Emirates (15) far behind. This was a multi-cornered election, four candidates for two seats, they said.

''India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election,'' he said.

Jaishankar said India's expertise in the field of statistics, diversity and demography has earned it the seat on the UN Statistical Commission.

