Bengal: 100 likely to start producing green fireworks soon

An organisation of fireworks makers in West Bengal on Wednesday said that around 100 of the members are expected to start producing green fireworks conforming to prescribed safety guidelines by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) at the clusters coming up in South 24 Parganas district.

Prabesh Atasbaji Byabasayee Samity (PABS) Secretary Sukhdeb Naskar told that PTI the association had discussions with officials of the environment department, fire services department, West Bengal Pollution Control Board and police in this regard. Representatives of NEERI also interacted with the fireworks makers at a meeting on March 31 while three workshops were held in the past one year and discussed with them the guidelines to be adopted for ensuring a below-90 decibel sound during the festive season.

While 20 fireworks makers have already got the NEERI nod and got the license from the environment ministry for manufacturing green fireworks conforming to 90-decibel norms, at least 80 others underwent training for producing green fireworks.

''These 80 people will be given licenses soon so that they can start manufacturing fireworks, hopefully later this year,'' Naskar, who heads the representative body of fireworks makers in the state, added. He expressed hope that all of them will make green fireworks following the guidelines and shift to the clusters that are being set up in open spaces away from congested neighbourhoods.

Naskar said additional land for clusters not belonging to individual owners will be provided by the government.

Asked about the recent death of three persons at Mahestala in South 24 Parganas district in a blast at a fireworks unit, Naskar said, ''The owner of that unit was a member of our association. He is under arrest now. Let the law take its course." He said the Mahestala incident was an eye-opener as those trapped in the fire could not get out of the room. ''This is not the usual norm as fireworks units have clearly distinguishable doors which are to be used during an emergency. However, the arrested man built the rooms in such a way that none inside could find the door and died a painful death," he said. Apart from having ponds or waterbodies nearby in the clusters, they are to be housed on spacious land with clearly demarcated doors for use in an emergency, he said.

Environment Minister Manas Bhuniya said after a meeting with the association representatives recently, that small-time fireworks makers were being sensitised to produce green crackers.

Bhuniya also said that most registered fireworks makers have already made arrangements to produce green fireworks and the rest will follow suit as legal action will be taken against the violators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)