Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Zelenskiy aims for Western warplane coalition; Russians pressure Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said in Warsaw that Poland would help form a coalition of Western powers to supply warplanes to Kyiv; Ukrainian troops were still fighting for Bakhmut in the east but he indicated they could withdraw if they risked being cut off. DIPLOMACY

* Any Chinese supply of lethal aid to Russia for the war in Ukraine would be a "historic mistake with profound implications", NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. * French President Macron said earlier in Beijing it was not in China's interest to send weapons to Russia. China says it has no such plans and condemns Western arms supplies to Ukraine.

* The United States, Britain, Albania and Malta walked out on Russia's envoy for children's rights - whom the International Criminal Court wants to arrest on war crimes charges - as she spoke by video to U.N. Security Council members. * Russian President Putin told the new US and EU ambassadors in blunt language that their countries were responsible for a dramatic deterioration in relations since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine last year.

* Putin welcomed Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to Moscow on Wednesday for two days of talks, but in their opening public remarks both men steered clear of the war in Ukraine. * The United States is working through a formal process to determine whether a Wall Street Journal reporter's detention by Russia is "wrongful", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

BATTLEFIELD * Three people were killed and six wounded in artillery attacks on the towns of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka and Velyka Novosilka in the Ukraine-controlled part of the Donetsk region, the regional authorities said on Telegram messaging app.

* A Ukrainian drone has crashed near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russia's RIA news agency cited a Russian officer as saying, as the chief of the global nuclear watchdog was expected in Russia for talks on the plant's security. Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

RUSSIA * Putin said there was reason to believe Western intelligence agencies were involved in what he said were sabotage and terrorist acts carried out by Ukraine.

* Russia's Foreign Ministry complained that Western countries had not expressed concern over the killing of a military blogger with a bomb in St Petersburg on Sunday, which Russia has called an act of terrorism. (Compiled by Reuters editors)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)