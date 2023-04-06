DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, APRIL 6

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the Arkansas State Bank Department's Day with the Commissioner event. – 1400 GMT MONDAY, APRIL 10

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion organized by the Economics Review at NYU - 2015 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen and First Deputy Governor Anna Breman will participate in the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund's spring meetings (to April 16). WASHINGTON DC - The 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund take place in Washington D.C. (to Apr. 16)

TUESDAY, APRIL 11 BOZEMAN, Montana - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in moderated town-hall event before the Montana State University College of Business and Entrepreneurship Town Hall. – 2330 GMT

CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee speaks before hybrid Economic Club of Chicago Forum Luncheon – 1730 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 ** MADRID - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos participates in a virtual conference organized by the Institute of International Finance, IIF - 1315 GMT

MADRID - European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos speaks at an event organised by the Asociacion para el Progreso de Dirección - 1230 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the Institute of International Finance on 'The shifting risk landscape.' - 1300 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. – Remarks by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at the Institute of International Finance 'The shifting risk landscape' – 1300 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Philippines' central bank Governor Felipe Medalla, Finance Minister Benjamin Diokno and other officials at an economic briefing in Washington - 1300 GMT. ROANOKE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin makes opening remarks at Investing in Rural America 2023 hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond- 1300 GMT OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 21-22 - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. THURSDAY, APRIL 13 WASHINGTON, DC - Fireside chat by Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem at IMF Spring Meetings Governor Talks – 1300 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill is a Speaker at Market News International Connect Video Conference 'Developments in the UK Economy and Monetary Policy' – 1300 GMT.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14 LONDON - External Member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee Silvana Tenreyro is a panellist at the IMF spring meeting on the future of monetary policy – 1600 GMT MONDAY, APRIL 17 RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in person before the Richmond Association for Business Economics – 1600 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 18 OSLO - Deputy Governor of Central bank of Norway Pal Longva will speak at a breakfast meeting on central bank digital currency organised by the Polytechnic Association – 0630 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 20 MELBOURNE, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in presentation and armchair discussion on regional and national economic conditions at Eastern Florida State College - 2100 GMT.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April – 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 2 - 0700 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its April 12 rate decision - 1730 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. April 2023 monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds monetary policy meeting (to Apr. 28) FRIDAY, APRIL 28 BERN, Switzerland - Speeches by President of the Bank Council Barbara, Janom Steiner, and Swiss National Bank Chairman, Thomas Jordan, at Swiss National Bank general meeting of shareholders – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union (to Apr. 29) TUESDAY, MAY 2 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 3) WEDNESDAY, MAY 3 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by a statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MAY 4 TORONTO, Canada - Fireside chat by Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem at Toronto Region Board of Trade – 1705 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference following the announcement of the policy rate decision - 0830 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt SUNDAY, MAY 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Mar. 9 and 10 - 2350 GMT MONDAY, MAY 8 BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a keynote address at a conference for German tax advisers. – 1315 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 9 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the executive board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Financial Stability Report – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Apr. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 11 NIIGATA, Japan - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata (to May 13) LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 16 DUBLIN, Ireland - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Global Interdependence Center "Central Banking Series: Dublin" event. WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 18 OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss a detailed review of developments in the financial system and an analysis of policy directions in the financial sector - 1500 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of May 2-3, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MAY 26 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)