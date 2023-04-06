Left Menu

Maha: Man kills sister-in-law and her 2 kids, sets bodies afire

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-04-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 08:36 IST
Maha: Man kills sister-in-law and her 2 kids, sets bodies afire
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man allegedly strangled to death his sister-in-law and her two minor children and later set the bodies on fire in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Kondhwa area on Wednesday evening, they said, adding the accused was apparently miffed over his 25-year-old sister-in-law's alleged affairs with other men.

The accused has been arrested and booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

On Wednesday, the accused and the woman had an argument over her alleged illicit relations with other men. The accused, in a fit of rage, allegedly strangled her and her two children, aged 4 and 6, to death, the official from Kondhwa police station said.

''In a bid to dispose of the bodies, he set them on fire using bedsheets and wood in a tin shed in front of the woman's house in Pisoli area of Kondhwa at around 9 pm on Wednesday,'' he said without giving more details.

A probe was on into the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023