Left Menu

Two murders reported in one hour in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-04-2023 09:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 09:30 IST
Two murders reported in one hour in Nagpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were murdered over disputes in separate incidents in a span of an hour in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said.

In one of the incidents which took place at around 11 pm on Tuesday, a man, identified as Dheeraj Chutelkar (30), was allegedly killed by his former neighbour Rajesh Manne (27) and the latter's associates over an enmity in Yashodhara Nagar area, an official said.

Chutelkar had gone to Vinoba Bhave Nagar area where he had an argument with Manne.

Manne and his accomplices then allegedly killed Chutelkar with a sharp weapon, the official said.

Later, the deceased's brothers reached the spot and allegedly attempted to kill Manne, but he survived with injuries, he said.

Cases have been registered against Manne and the deceased's brothers under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), he added.

In another incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday in Pachpaoli area, one Umesh Nandeshwar (40) was attacked with swords and knives allegedly by a group of six persons over an old rivalry, another official said.

Nandeshwar was later taken to a hospital where he died, he said. A case of murder was registered by Pachpaoli police against the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023