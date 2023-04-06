US man found dead on Mexico's Baja California peninsula

Left Menu

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 06-04-2023 09:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 09:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Mexico

The body of a US man who had been missing since February 11 has been found in a clandestine burial pit on Mexico's Baja California peninsula, prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said on Wednesday.

State prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa said a local man and his sister had been arrested in connection with the killing, which he said apparently stemmed from a dispute over a traffic accident.

The body of Wilmer Trivett was found by a specially trained dog near the quiet Pacific coast town of Todos Santos.

Trivett had been camping in the area in his camper truck, which was found burned February 23.

Prosecutors said Trivett apparently was involved in a traffic accident with the two suspects some time ago.

De la Rosa said Trivett paid the two about USD 2,500 for damages or injuries, but he alleged the pair decided it wasn't enough and later abducted and killed him.

The two suspects face homicide charges. Their full names were not given, in accordance with Mexican law.

Prosecutors listed Trivett's age as 80, but did not provide a hometown. However, US television stations in have reported Trivett was from Markleeville, California, near Lake Tahoe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

