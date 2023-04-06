Left Menu

Rights expert denounces interference in Beirut explosion probe

UN News | Updated: 06-04-2023 10:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 10:09 IST
Rights expert denounces interference in Beirut explosion probe
Judges investigating the deadly August 2020 explosion at the port in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, must be free to do their job in peace, a UN independent human rights expert said on Wednesday. Special Rapporteur Margaret Satterthwaite expressed grave concern over interference in the investigation, including threats against Judge Tarek Bitar, who has been leading the process since February 2021. Tweet URL > #Lebanon: Judges should never be threatened or subjected to disciplinary > action for doing their job - @SRjudgeslawyers, concerned about interference > in an investigation into the 2020 explosion in Beirut including threats > against the investigating judge https://t.co/0gR1aYWJlB > https://t.co/HSHExipm91 > > UN Special Procedures > > UN_SPExperts > > April 5, 2023 "Judges should **never be threatened or subjected to criminal or disciplinary action** simply for doing their job," she said. ## Justice delayed More than 200 people died as a result of the blast, which ripped through Beirut's port, causing extensive damage to the city, and unleashing dangerous chemicals into the atmosphere. Another 7,000 were injured, while some 300,000 people were displaced. Ms. Satterthwaite, whose mandate upholds the independence of judges and lawyers, condemned undue delays that have prevented justice for those affected by the disaster. "I am deeply disturbed by reports that former State officials and others who have been implicated in the case have disingenuously **resorted to recusal proceedings** and other challenging actions directed at the investigating judges appointed to examine the case," she said. "This has led to the replacement of an investigating judge in February 2021, as well as several suspensions of the investigation in recent months," she added. ## Obstacles and threats The rights expert pointed to reports that since the explosion was referred to the Lebanese Judicial Council for investigation, authorities have **rejected requests to lift parliamentary immunity** and allow security officials to be questioned. She said the Lebanese Government has also **failed to execute arrest warrants against former ministers**. Meanwhile, Judge Bitar has faced increasing obstacles and threats, and no one has been tried to date. On 23 January, the judge announced that investigations would resume following a 13-month pause, according to media reports. Two days later, he was charged with several offences, including 'usurpation of power', and subjected to a travel ban. ## Efforts to discredit "A number of motions have been filed with the intention of removing Judge Bitar from the case, and there is an ongoing campaign on television and social media to discredit him," said Ms. Satterthwaite, noting that the judge has **reportedly received credible death threats** and is currently under military protection. "Judge Bitar must have the security he needs to carry out his work," she said. "I urge Lebanese authorities to ensure that these threats are investigated, and that the judge, his colleagues and his family are adequately protected." Ms. Satterthwaite said victims and their families have been seeking justice for well over two years. ## Uphold judicial independence She urged the authorities to **take immediate action to protect the independence and integrity of the investigation** and ensure that those responsible for the explosion can be held accountable. "Those affected by the blast have a fundamental right to the protection of the law and to effective remedies," the UN expert said. "That can only happen if the independence of the judiciary is upheld." ## About UN Special Rapporteurs Special Rapporteurs and other independent experts are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva to monitor and report on specific country situations or thematic issues. They are not UN staff and do not receive payment for their work.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023