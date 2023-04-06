Left Menu

Fake videos of attacks on migrant workers: Bihar YouTuber detained under NSA in TN

Cases have been filed against Kashyap and others for spreading fake videos of migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 06-04-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 10:22 IST
YouTuber Manish Kashyap, arrested for spreading fake videos on Bihar migrant labours being attacked in Tamil Nadu, has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) on Thursday, police said.

Madurai Crime Branch police registered a case against Kashyap and a special police team arrested him from Bihar.

According to Madurai Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad, ''Manish Kashyap, who circulated fake videos of Bihari migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu has been detained under the NSA Act,'' Shiva Prasad told PTI. Kashyap had on Wednesday appeared before the Madurai district court which ordered that he be remanded to judicial custody for 15 days following which he was sent to the Madurai central prison. Cases have been filed against Kashyap and others for spreading fake videos of migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

