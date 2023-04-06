New statistics show continued decline in youth offending

New statistics released today show a continued decline in youth offending over the past decade, Justice Minister Kiri Allan says.

“These statistics are evidence the youth justice system is continuing to work as intended for most children and young people.” Kiri Allan said.

“It’s pleasing that the concerted effort over the past 10 years has seen a significant reduction in youth offending, which is a testament to the joint work of successive governments, government agencies and the community.”

The report also showed a small increase in police proceedings against children in 2021/22 compared to 2020/21.

“The increase was not driven by more children offending but because those that have offended did so more often. This reveals what we already know, there is a small number of high risk children with complex needs who we need to continue to work with to reduce their offending.

The data, captured by the Ministry of Justice, Police and Oranga Tamariki, was collated up until June 2022.

“Since then, we have seen a spike in some youth offending, which will be captured in next year’s data.

“To respond to this, the Government introduced a number of measures, which are showing very promising results in reducing reoffending.

“Research consistently shows us that youth offenders have complex needs and factors which increase the risk of offending behaviour are cumulative. Many of these factors were compounded during the pandemic, particularly in Auckland.

“The Government is determined to continue to address these needs, which evidence shows is the best way to address youth offending and make our communities safer,” Kiri Allan said.

